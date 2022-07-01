IBPS Clerk 2022 notification released; apply before July 21

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the official notification for the recruitment of Clerks in PSBs. The application process begins on July 1, 2022 and the last date to apply is July 21, 2022. Candidates may visit the official website at ibps.in for registration and queries.

This recruitment drive will fill more than 7000 clerk positions. The IBPS Clerk recruitment typically consists of two components: the Preliminary Exam and the Main Exam.

Exam dates

The preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on August 28, September 3 and 4. Whereas, the mains are scheduled to be conducted on October 8. The exam will consist of a 100 questions which will constitute 100 marks.

Eligibility

Candidates must be graduates in order to apply. The age limit for candidates is 20 years to 28 years. The application fee for the general and others is Rs 850 and for SC,ST and PWD is Rs 175.

Every year, IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) holds the IBPS Clerk test to fill clerical positions in 11 public sector banks across the nation.

In 2021, the bank filled 7855 positions across 11 Indian government banks, including Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.