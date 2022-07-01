scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

IBPS Clerk 2022 application process begins; check steps to apply

Last date of registration for IBS Clerk 2022 is July 21; the recruitment is being conducted for 6035 clerk vacancies across 11 banks in India

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 11:26:33 am
IBPS RRB Clerk 2022The preliminary exam for IBPS Clerk will be carried out on August 28, September 3, and 4, 2022. Candidates who qualify prelims will be called for the IBPS Clerk Main exam 2022. ibps.in. (File)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the official notification for recruiting Clerks in PSBs on June 30. The application process begins today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website ibps.in.

Read |RBI Grade B Officer 2022: Cut-off, mark sheet released; here’s how to download

The last date to submit the application form is July 21, 2022. A total of 6,035 vacancies will be filled at 11 banks across India through this recruitment drive. 

 IBPS Clerk 2022 application: Steps to apply

Step 1:Visit the official website ibps.in

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2:On the homepage, click “Click here to apply online for the common recruitment process for Clerks-XI (CRP-CLERKS-XI)”.

Step 3: Register and log in. Proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee 

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Eligibility 

Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or board with at least 60 per cent marks.

Read |AFCAT 2 2021 Final merit list released; Check how to download

The minimum age limit required for the post of Clerk is 20 years and a maximum of 28 years. The age relaxation will be given to the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Application Fee

The application fee for general candidates and others is Rs 850 and for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD category is Rs 175.

The selection process will be carried out in two phases. The preliminary exam for IBPS Clerk will be carried out on August 28, September 3, and 4, 2022. Candidates who qualify prelims will be called for the IBPS Clerk Main exam 2022.

 

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement