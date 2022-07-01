IBPS Clerk 2022 application process begins; check steps to apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the official notification for recruiting Clerks in PSBs on June 30. The application process begins today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website ibps.in.

The last date to submit the application form is July 21, 2022. A total of 6,035 vacancies will be filled at 11 banks across India through this recruitment drive.

IBPS Clerk 2022 application: Steps to apply

Step 1:Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2:On the homepage, click “Click here to apply online for the common recruitment process for Clerks-XI (CRP-CLERKS-XI)”.

Step 3: Register and log in. Proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Eligibility

Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or board with at least 60 per cent marks.

The minimum age limit required for the post of Clerk is 20 years and a maximum of 28 years. The age relaxation will be given to the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Application Fee

The application fee for general candidates and others is Rs 850 and for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD category is Rs 175.

The selection process will be carried out in two phases. The preliminary exam for IBPS Clerk will be carried out on August 28, September 3, and 4, 2022. Candidates who qualify prelims will be called for the IBPS Clerk Main exam 2022.