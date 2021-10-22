IBPS Clerk 2021 vacancies increased; check details

IBPS Clerk 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had released IBPS Clerk 2021 notification for the recruitment of Office Assistant (Clerk) in the nationalised banks. In a new notification, IBPS has increased the number of vacancies to 7,858. Candidates can check the notification at ibps.in.

Recently, ​​the finance ministry had suggested the IBPS to hold clerical recruitment exams for public sector banks (PSBs) in 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) was kept on hold until the recommendations of the committee were made available, it said. The IBPS recruitment exam application began on July 12 and was scheduled to go on till August 1 but was suspended on July 16.

The IBPS Clerk 2021 registration process was resumed from October 7 and the last date to apply is October 27. The exam will likely be held in December 2021, however, the confirmed dates will be announced in due course of time.

This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.