IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam admit card released; here’s how to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for IBPS Clerk exam 2021. The exam will be conducted on December 12 and 19. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website – ibps.in

The IBPS recruitment exam application began on July 12 and was scheduled to go on till August 1 but was suspended on July 16. The process was again resumed from October 7.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Prelims exam admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS Clerk admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download and print the admit card

A total of 7,858 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Recently, ​​the finance ministry had suggested the IBPS to hold clerical recruitment exams for public sector banks (PSBs) in 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.