IBPS Clerk 2021 notification released, exam in August

The application process for the IBPS recruitment exam will begin from July 12 and will be continued till August 1. (Representational image)

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021-22: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the recruitment notification for the clerk examinations. The application process for the IBPS recruitment exam will begin from July 12 and will be continued till August 1. The preliminary exam will be held on August 28, 29 and September 4. Interested candidates can apply through the website- ibps.in.

“Since recruitment in clerical cadre in public sector banks is done on state/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for online examination in any one of the centres in that particular State/UT,” reads the official notification.

This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age: As per the notification, a person should be a minimum of 20 years and maximum 28 years as on July 21, 2021. The relaxation in upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC candidates is allowed on cumulative basis.

Educational qualification: A degree (graduation) in any discipline from a university recognised by the government of India or any equivalent qualification.

Pre-examination training will be arranged by the nodal banks/ participating banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to scheduled caste/ scheduled tribes/ minority communities/ ex-servicemen/ persons with benchmark disabilities at certain centres. The training session will begin from August 16 onwards.