IBPS Clerk 2021 application window to reopen soon, check details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has decided to reopen the registration window for the recruitment of clerks in public sector banks. The IBPS recruitment exam application began on July 12 and was scheduled to go on till August 1 but was suspended on July 16.

As per the official short notice on the website, the registration process is likely to begin from October 7. The detailed notification is expected to be released soon. This recruitment drive will fill 5830 vacancies in various public sector banks.

This year the participating banks are — Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

As per the notification, the eligibility criteria for the IBPS Clerk exam 2021 i minimum of 20 years and maximum 28 years as on July 21, 2021. The relaxation in upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC candidates is allowed on cumulative basis.

Recently, ​​the finance ministry had suggested the IBPS to hold clerical recruitment exams for public sector banks (PSBs) in 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) was kept on hold until the recommendations of the committee were made available, it said.