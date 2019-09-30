IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020: Apply for over 12,000 posts

IBPS clerk 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) invited applications to conduct recruitment examination for the position of a clerk across public sector banks. The registration process began on September 17 and will conclude on October 9. Over 12000 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates need to apply at ibps.in.

To be eligible for the job, candidates need to clear a preliminary and mains exam. While the preliminary exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, the IBPS Clerk Main exam will be held on January 12, 2020. The final provisional allotment list will be declared in April 2020; the exact dates are yet to be released.

IBPS clerk 2020: Eligibility

Age: Candidates need to be at least 20 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age to apply is capped at 28 years. The relaxation in the upper age limit will be allowed as per government rules for the reserved category candidates.

Education: Applicant must have a graduation degree. Those who are in the final year will have to submit their result documents by October 9.

IBPS clerk 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘click here to apply for the CRP CLERKS-IX’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 4: Fill in details, very to register

Step 5: Fill in the form using the registration number

Step 6: Upload images

Step 7: Make payment and submit

IBPS clerk 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee. For those belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 100.

IBPS clerk 2020: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be conducted for one hour. The IBPS clerk preliminary exam will be divided into three categories — English, numerical ability and reasoning. The English language section will have 30 and numerical ability and reasoning ability sections will have 30 questions each. The mains exam will have 190 questions for 200 marks to be solved in 160 minutes. The IBPS clerk mains exam will consist of general /financial awareness, general English, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and quantitative aptitude sections.

