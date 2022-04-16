IB recruitment 2022: Application process for 150 vacancies begins; check details

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released 150 vacancies for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II /Technical 2022 in disciplines of computer science and Information Technology. As per official notification, the application process is scheduled to begin from April 16 and will conclude on May 7. More details about these vacancies can be found on the official websites — mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

Out of these 150 vacancies, 56 vacancies are for computer science and information technology department and 94 vacancies are for the electronics and communication department. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites — mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

Eligibility requirement

Interested Candidates should remember that their age should be at least 18 years old and the maximum age should not be more than 27 years, as on May 7.

Candidates applying for these vacancies will have to produce their GATE score cards from 2022 or 2021 or 2020. It is also necessary that interested candidates should be Indian citizens.

Application fees

The application fee for these vacancies is Rs 100 for male candidates belonging to general, OBC, EWS category. However, all SC/ST, female candidates and ex- serviceman are exempted from the payment of application fee.

All applicants have to apply though online forms only.

The Intelligence Bureau is India’s domestic internal security agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs.