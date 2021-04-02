IB ACIO tier-I result 2020 released, steps to check

ACIO tier-I result 2020 available to download at mha.nic.in. File

IB ACIO tier-I result 2020: The result of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) tier I exam has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website – mha.nic.in. The written exam was held on February 18, 19 and 20.

The answer key was earlier released on February 25.

IB ACIO tier-I exam result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mha.nic.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’ tab, click on ‘Result of ACIO-I/ Exam 2020 (Tier-I)’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying all the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download, take a printout for future reference.

On the basis of their performance and normalisation of marks in tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for the tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off. Candidates selected thereafter will be shortlisted for the interview round.