IB ACIO-II/Exe Tier II exam results 2017 declared, check at mha.gov.in

IB ACIO II/Exe Tier II results: The result of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Tier II examination has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the official website — mha.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. The exam was conducted on February 25. The list of qualified candidates has been released and contains the roll numbers of all those who will now be appearing for the interviews on the basis of their performance in Tier-I exam (objective type) and Tier II (subjective type. Tier I exam was held on October 15, 2017. The interviews will now be organised from May 28. Call letters for the same would be sent at the registered email ID of these candidates.

After Tier 1 exam was conducted, candidates who had appeared for the paper were dissatisfied and many even took to Twitter to complain about mismanagement, copied paper allegations while others demanded that the exam be re-conducted. Before attending the interview, candidates should login to recruitmentonline.in/mha11 using their registration number and password provided at the time of initial registration. They are then required to fill in the details and upload relevant documents. They are also required to bring the duly filled forms/documents at the time of interview.

IB ACIO Tier II exam results 2017: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’ tab, click on ‘Result of ACIO-II/Exe Exam 2017 (Tier-II)’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying all the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Tier I exam paper was conducted at centres in 33 cities across the country for the recruitment of 1,430 ACIO for a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800. Only those who cleared the tier 1 examination appeared for the tier 2 paper. Tier 2 included an essay on one of the given topics for 30 marks and a section of English comprehension and précis writing for 20 marks.

