IB ACIO II/Exe Exam 2017: Final result out at mha.gov.in

IB ACIO II final result 2017: The final result of the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) grade 2 executive examination has been released by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — mha.gov.in. The final result has been prepared on the basis of combined performance in tier-I exam (objective type), tier-II exam(subjective type) and interviews. Tier I was conducted on October 10, 2017, tier II on February 25, 2018 and interviews were carried out from May 28 to June 19, 2018.

Those who had appeared for the tier I paper were dissatisfied and many even took to Twitter to complain about mismanagement, copied paper allegations while others demanded that the exam be re-conducted. The paper was conducted at centres in 33 cities across the country for the recruitment of 1,430 ACIO for a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800.

IB ACIO II final result 2017: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official website

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘Final result of ACIO-II/Exe Exam 2017 in IB’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Only those who clear the tier 1 examination could appear for the tier 2 paper. Tier 2 included an essay on one of the give topics for 30 marks and a section of English comprehension and précis writing for 20 marks.

