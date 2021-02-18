IB ACIO exam analysis: Candidates rate exam moderately difficult, general awareness section toughest

The recruitment exam for the post of an assistant central intelligence officer (ACIO) began today. The exam is held for over 2000 posts. Based on the initial feedback received from the candidates, the exam is rated as moderately difficult. As per experts, the general awareness and general studies sections were a bit difficultwhile the rest of the exam was easy.

“Current Affairs questions revolved around prize winners in sports, Nobel, etc, military exercise, and more. GK section has a good mix of history, and science,” said Abhishek Patil, CEO, and co-founder of Oliveboard an online learning and assessment platform.

Those who crack the tier-I exam will be eligible for further rounds. The exam will be for 100 marks and to pass it, one has to score 35 marks. The cut-off for OBC and EWS candidates is 34 while for SC, ST candidates it is 33 marks, as per the official notice.

Section-wise analysis by Oliveboard –

Shift- 1:

SNo Subject Good Attempts Difficulty Level 1 General Awareness 13-14 Easy to Moderate 2 Quantitative Aptitude 15-16 Easy 3 Logical/Analytical Ability 17-18 Easy 4 English Language 16-17 Easy 5 General Studies 13-14 Easy to Moderate Overall Good Attempts 74-79 Easy to Moderate

Shift 2:

Section Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Awareness Moderate 14-15 Quantitative Aptitude Easy 15-16 Logical/ Analytical Ability Easy 17-18 English Language Easy 16-17 General Studies Moderate 13-14 Overall Easy-Moderate 75-82

Here is a list of memory-based questions shared by Oliveboard –

• First winner of pro kabaddi league

• Jan dhanyogna – How many years completed in Aug 2020

• Rewa Ultra mega plant

• Chairman of BRICS

• Authors Match the following (4 books)

• Ashok Lavasa was appointed as

• ABD

• Jal Jeevan Mission – Three Statements

• Budget 2020

• Excavation sites

• How travelled during Harswardhan?

• Chalukya Dynasty – Pulkesin (term)

• LED – Physics

• Constitution – Adoption (3 statement)

• Panchayati Raj –

• River sediment is brought form?

• Karakoram Range – Passes of K2

• Banking – Inflation (definition)

• Kid of the year – Gitanjali Rao

• Physics / Peace Nobel Prize Winner

• Maitriyee Military Exercise

• Who launched maximum satellite to space in one go – SpaceX

• Bike Ambulance Launched By ISRO – Orisa

• Who wrote An Extra-Ordinary Life- A Biography of ManahorParikar?- Sadguru Patil

• For which game Rohit Sharma is related to? Cricket

• Keetham Lake

• Sites added to UNESCO List

• Peta Person of the year

• GST was an amendment to which section

• Africa is cured of – Polio

• Gibraltar Strait

• Where is black mountain – Germany (Alps Mountain Range)

• Wife of Jangir – Noor Jahan

• Non-mental – Fluorine, Bromine,

• Father of Chemistry – ANTOINE LAVOISIER

• Capital of Sung Dynasty – Patliputra

• Who called England – “Baniyo Ka Desh” – Napoleon

• Fundamental Duties

• Founder of INC

• Who led BardoliSatyagrah? Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

• Bandipur Fort is situated- Karnataka

• Where is Bhagwati Fort situated?- Maharashtra

• Maleria Cure

• Acid Rain is caused due to

• Libya and Sudan Border

• Hair Tree

• Last ruler of Nand Dynasty

• Ward of Avon – William Shakespeare

• Who establish Red Guard – Gary Baldy