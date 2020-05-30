Most common queries on UPSC IAS exam

Check these frequently asked questions on UPSC IAS exam. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Check these frequently asked questions on UPSC IAS exam. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Nearly 8-10 lakh applicants apply for UPSC civil service exam every year, only a few hundreds qualify for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) exam. Such statistics reflect to a great extent the austere nature of the entire selection process. To ensure a transparent recruitment process, the conducting body UPSC, publishes a detailed advertisement to inform applicants about the procedure and related events.

Here are some few questions that every IAS aspirant finds herself/ himself asking at some point of time, while preparing for the exam. These questions are generally related with the vacancy details, application process, exam pattern and syllabus for Civil Services etc.

Based on this year’s brochure, the IAS recruitment programme is being conducted to fill 796 vacancies in all. This includes 24 reserved vacancies for those candidates who are categorised under the person with Benchmark Disability (PWBD) category. The official notice also suggests a list of different services or departments where such candidates can be suitably appointed after final selection.

Looking at the order of events, at the initial stages, one is more concerned about the application process and the fee payment. UPSC released the application form online at upsc.gov.in. The process to apply is absolutely hassle free. Candidates simply need to register for the exam, enter details, upload the documents, pay the fees and finally submit. Just ensure that any wrong information is not furnished. A nominal application fee of Rs 100 is charged by the commission with applicable exemptions for SC, ST, PWD & female candidates.

After concluding the application process, candidates look for admit cards of IAS exam. This is a piece of document that is issued by UPSC before each stage of the selection test. For those who are unaware, there is a preliminary exam at first, followed by the main stage exam and the final interview. The admit card is a downloadable digital document that is published on the UPSC website and must be produced by applicants at the exam centre.

With the application process over and the admit cards issued, candidates become concerned about the exam pattern and the syllabus. There are two papers in the preliminary exam, each of which carries 200 marks. Both of these are compulsory and consist of MCQ type questions only. One must secure a 33 per cent mark in the General Studies paper of the prelims to qualify for the main stage exam. The UPSC main exam consists of two qualifying papers and seven merit-based papers. All of these papers are descriptive in nature.

After the selection tests are over, UPSC releases the IAS result for each respective test, separately. As the papers for the prelims consist of objective type questions, answer keys are also published by the UPSC. Finally, shortlisted candidates are summoned for the final interview stage through which the final appointments are decided.

Having covered the entire selection process of UPSC IAS 2020, one must also be aware of the minimum eligibility conditions. Besides having to be an Indian citizen, one must also have a graduate degree and should be within the age limit of 21 to 32 years to apply for Indian Administrative Services recruitment.

Upon appointment, an IAS officer is entitled to receive a basic salary amounting to more than Rs 50,000. At the highest level of their career, an officer’s salary can reach up to Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

Aspirants are often highly concerned about the best preparation strategy for the IAS exam. For those wishing to start preparing during the early years of their graduate degree program, focusing on concept development can help.

IAS papers often include conceptual questions that cannot be answered correctly unless the fundamental concepts are clear. It is also one of the reasons why applicants tend to research the type of questions expected in the IAS exam.

The easiest way to get acquainted with the type of questions is by referring to previous year question papers. Academic mentors often suggest referring to NCERT books to prepare for the prelims.

