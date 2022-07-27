IARI Assistant admit card released at iari.res.in

IARI admit card: The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the admit card for the preliminary examination for the post of assistant. Candidates can download their IARI hall tickets from the official website — iari.res.in.

The preliminary computer-based test for the post of IARI assistant exam will be held on July 29 in four shifts — from 9 AM to 10 AM, 12 PM to 1 PM, 3 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 7 PM.

“The admit card for the post of Assistant will be available for download from 26th July 2022 onwards. Candidates may login to the portal on IARI website for downloading the admit card,” reads the official notification.

In case of any issue, the IARI has given a list of centres in each state/ city where candidates can visit and get their admit card issue sorted. Here’s the address.

Meanwhile, the candidates can practice mock test, the link for which has been active on the official website by the IARI.