IAF to begin registration for Agniveer vayu from November 7, check eligibility criteria

IAF Agniveervayu: The Indian Air Force is inviting applications for Agniveer vayu for the January 2023 batch. The applications for the post will open on November 7 at 5 pm and close on November 23 at 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website– agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The online examination will be held from January 18 to 24, 2023.

Read | SSC CHSL Exam 2022 notification to release on December 6

IAF Agniveervayu: eligibility criteria

Only candidates who are born between June 27, 2002 and December 27, 2005 (both dates exclusive) are eligible to apply. For a candidate who clears all stages of selection procedure, the upper age limit will be 21 years as on date of enrolment.

Only unmarried aspirants are eligible for the post. At the time of enrolment, candidates have to give a certificate of being ‘unmarried’. Agniveervayu will not be permitted to get married during their entire four-years tenure in the IAF. Candidates will be dismissed if they marry during that duration.

Educational qualifications

Candidates willing to apply for Agniveervayu should have passed intermediate/10+2/equivalent exam with Maths, Physics and English from an education board listed as Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

The candidate could have done a three-year diploma course in engineering from a government recognised polytechnic institute with 50 per cent marks and 50 per cent marks in aggregate and the same in English either in the diploma course or in intermediate.

The candidate must have a passing degree from a two-year vocational course with a non-vocational subject i.e. Physics, Mathematics from state boards or councils listed in the COBSE with 50 per cent marks in English or intermediate.

The candidates who are from non-Science background need to pass intermediate from any subjects approved by the boards listed as COBSE with the a with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

Advertisement

IAF Agniveervayu: Salary

The candidates will get a customised package of Rs 30,000 in their first year which will be increased to Rs 40,000 in their fourth year. They will neither contribute to the Provident Fund nor will they be eligible for gratuity or pension.

The applicants are advised that they should apply at the earliest as there would not be any extension in the date of registration.