IAF STAR exam registration begins; check paper pattern, selection procedure

IAF STAR exam 2021: The application process for the Indian Air Force Selection Test for Airmen Recruitment (STAR) exam has started. The candidates can apply through the website- airmenselection.cdac.in till February 7. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held online from April 18 to 22.

The applications are invited from unmarried, male candidates for Group ‘X’ Trade (except Education Instructor trade) and Group ‘Y’ (except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician Trade).

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualification:

Group ‘X’ (except education instructor trade) candidates must have passed class 12 with mathematics, physics and English with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or three years diploma course in engineering in any stream.

Group ‘Y’ trades: Candidates must have passed class 12 in any stream with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

Group ‘Y’ Medical Assistant Trade: Candidates must have passed class 12 with physics, chemistry, biology and English from an educational board with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

For detailed information about academic qualification, candidates should check the official notification.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates is capped at 21 years. Candidate born between January 16, 2001 and December 29, 2004 are eligible to apply.

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of two phases of online exam followed by physical efficiency test and medical examination.

Phase I will be an online exam that will consist of:

Group ‘X’ Trades (except Education Instructor): The exam will consist of an online test of 60 minutes and will comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics.

Group ‘Y’ Trades {except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician}: It will consist of an online test of 45 minutes and will comprise of English, Reasoning and General Awareness.

Group ‘X & Y’ Trades: The test will consist of an online test of 85 minutes and will compromise of English, physics, mathematics, reasoning and general awareness.

Pay scale:

The candidates selected for group X trades will get a remuneration of Rs 33,100 per month plus dearness allowance, while for group Y posts, the candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 26,900 per month plus dearness allowances. During the training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600 per month shall be paid to them.

The interested candidates can apply through the official website- airmenselection.cdac.in till February 7.