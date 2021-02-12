IAF group C recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies on offer, check details

There are 255 vacancies on offer. Representational image/ file

IAF group C recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force released a recruitment notifications inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the group ‘C’ civilian posts. The interested candidates can apply online till March 13.

The vacancies are available at South Western Air Command of Air Force. There are 255 vacancies for the posts of multi tasking staff (MTS), house keeping staff, mess staff, LDC, clerk hindi typist, stenographer grade-II, store, store Keeper, laundryman, carpenter, painter, other posts.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess matriculation, 12th pass, bachelor’s certificate. For post wise educational qualifications, please check the notifications.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. The test will consist of general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English, general awareness.

Pay scale: The candidates will get a minimum remuneration of Rs 18,000 (level 1) pay scale. For details on post wise pay scale, please check the notifications.

How to apply: The candidates can apply to the any of the Air Force station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application duly typed in English/Hindi with recent passport size photo graph duly attested by self pasted thereon are to be submitted by the candidates. Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope the post name and category.

The detailed notification is available at the website- indianairforce.nic.in.