IAF CASB Airmen X and Y exam 2021 admit card released: How to download 

The Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has released the admit card for Airmen X and Y exams 2021. The admit card has been released for the exam scheduled on July 12. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – airmenselection.cdac.in.

Indian Air Force CASB will conduct the Airmen X and Y exams from July 12 to July 18. The admit cards for the exam will be released 24-48 hours prior to the exam date allotted to the candidate.

“Exam date and name of exam city for STAR 01/2021 is available in your login. Admit card will be available for downloading through candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to the date of exam,” reads the official website.

AF CASB Airmen X and Y admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – airmenselection.cdac.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘Candidate’ tab on the homepage, click on ‘Login for (Intake 01/2022)’

Step 3: On the new window, enter your email id, password, and captcha

Step 4: Click on sign in to access your admit card

It is advised that the candidates should take a print out of the admit card to avoid last-minute hassle.

The Airmen X and Y exams were scheduled to be held in the month of April 2021 but were later postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. The exam will be conducted in various cities across the country.