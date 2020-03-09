IAF Airmen admit card for group X, Y posts released

IAF Airmen admit card 2020: The hall ticket is available to download at airmenselection.cdac.in IAF Airmen admit card 2020: The hall ticket is available to download at airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF Airmen admit card 2020: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for Airmen in Group X and Group Y trades. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- airmenselection.cdac.in. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 19 to 23, 2020.

There will be three phases of the recruitment exam. Candidates will be selected on the basis of two phases of the online exam followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and medical examination.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2020: Selection procedure

Phase I will be an online exam that will consist of:

Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor): The exam will consist of an online test of 60 minutes and will comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics.

Group ‘Y’ Trades {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician}: It will consist of an online test of 45 minutes and will comprise of English, Reasoning and General Awareness.

Group ‘X & Y’ Trades: The test will consist of an online test of 85 minutes and will compromise of English, Physics, Mathematics, Reasoning and General Awareness.

Indian Airforce Airmen admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘log-in’ under ‘candidates’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials (link will be activated soon)

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

During training, a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month will be paid. On completion of training, the starting gross emoluments at the minimum of scale of pay including Military Service Pay (MSP) shall be Rs 26,900 per month plus allowances.

