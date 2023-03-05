IAF Agniveervayu: Registrations to begin on March 17; check eligibility, qualifications and more

IAF Agniveervayu: The Indian Air Force will begin registration for IAF Agniveervayu batch 02/2023 from March 17. Interested and eligible candidates can register at the official website— agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The registration window will open at 10 am on March 17 and close at 5 pm on March 31. The selection test will be conducted from May 20 onwards.

The application will be open for all “unmarried Indian male and female candidates. The number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirement.” The application has to filled only online.

IAF Agniveervayu: Age Criteria

Only candidates who are born between December 26, 2002 to June 26, 2006 are eligible to apply for the post. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the selection procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrollment should be 21 years.

IAF Agniveervayu: Educational Qualifications

Candidates who studied Science:

Candidates should have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised education board should have 50 per cent in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

Candidates who have a diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a government recognised polytechnic institute with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in diploma course).

Candidates who have done a two-years vocational course with non-vocational subject viz Physics and Mathematics from a recognised board with 50 per cent in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in vocational course).

Candidates who have studied subjects other than Science:

Candidates should have passed Class 12 or equivalent in any stream from a recognised education board should have 50 per cent in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

Candidates who have completed a two-year vocational course from any recognised board with 50 per cent in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in vocational course).

IAF Agniveervayu: Rules for female candidates

If any female candidate is found to have predominant characteristics of the opposite gender as evident on external physical examination, will be rejected as ‘unfit.’ Any candidate having undergone gender reassignment surgery will be declared ‘unfit.’ If any candidate, if found to be pregnant shall be disqualified and her candidature rejected.

For more details candidates can refer the official notice at the official website— agnipathvayu.cdac.in.