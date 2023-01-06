scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

IAF Agniveervayu: Exam date and city announced; here’s how to check

IAF Agniveer: Candidates who applied for the exam can check the date and city at the official website— agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The admit card for the exam will be issued 24 to 48 hours prior the exam.

agnipathvayu.cdac.in, IAF agniveer, Agniveervayu, IAF, Agniveervayu admit card, agniveervayu exam date, agniveer vayu exam city, agniveer scheme, sarkari naukri, govt jobsIAF Agniveer Vayu: The female candidates have to undergo gynaecology, pregnancy and gender test ( Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

IAF Agniveervayu: The Indian Air Force has released the exam city and date for agniveer vayu 01/2023 exam. Candidates who applied for the exam can check the date and city at the official website— agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The admit card for the exam will be issued 24 to 48 hours prior the exam.

IAF Agniveervayu: How to check exam date and city

Step 1: Visit the official website— agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the link given for 01/2023 exam city and date

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as email id, password and security caption

Step 4: View the exam city and date and make arrangements accordingly

Also read |IAF to begin registration for Agniveer vayu from November 7, check eligibility criteria and more

Candidates who applied for agniveervayu should be Indian citizens. They should be between 17 ½ and 21 years of age. The candidate should be unmarried and have a certificate for the same at the time of enrolment. If a candidate is found to be married or marries during their tenure, they will be dismissed.

The minimum acceptable height for male candidates is 152.5 cm and for females it should be 152 cm. The weight should be proportionate to height and age. For male candidates, the minimum chest circumference will be 77 cm and the chest expansion should be at least 5 cm. As for female candidates, the chest wall should be well proportioned with a minimum range of expansion of 5 cm.

The candidates should not have had corneal surgery, should have normal hearing, have healthy gums, a good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points. For corrected vision, candidates should bring the latest prescription and spectacle, if used. The prescription must bear the signature, stamp and registration number of the eye specialist. And the prescription should not be more than one month old.

The female candidates will have to undergo gynaecology exam, gender exam and pregnancy exam.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 20:45 IST
