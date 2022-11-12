IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2022 result declared; how to check

IAF Agniveer Vayu 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) released the provisional select list for the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022. Candidates can check the provisional list at the official website – agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Selected candidates have to submit their original certificates to the concerned CO, ASC by November 16 otherwise the candidature will be withdrawn.

IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the announcement tab

Step 3: Click on result notification

Step 4: Select the category

Step 5: Check your name in the provisional select list

As per the official notice, enrolment List will be tentatively published on November 25. Change of dates if any in the publishing of the enrolment list would be notified on the CASB website. The candidature of the candidates who have become UNFIT / ABSENT in the Appeal Medical Board (AMB) automatically stands cancelled.