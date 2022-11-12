scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2022 result declared; how to check

Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2022: Selected candidates have to submit their original certificates to the concerned CO, ASC by November 16 otherwise the candidature will be withdrawn. 

agniveer vayu, agnivir vayu recruitmentCandidates can check the provisional list at the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveer Vayu 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) released the provisional select list for the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022. Candidates can check the provisional list at the official website – agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Read |Jobs in telecom, automation industries on rise; healthcare, IT see decline: Monster Employment Index

Selected candidates have to submit their original certificates to the concerned CO, ASC by November 16 otherwise the candidature will be withdrawn. 

IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...Premium
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...
In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board,...Premium
In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board,...

Step 2: Click on the announcement tab

Step 3: Click on result notification

Step 4: Select the category

Step 5: Check your name in the provisional select list

As per the official notice, enrolment List will be tentatively published on November 25. Change of dates if any in the publishing of the enrolment list would be notified on the CASB website. The candidature of the candidates who have become UNFIT / ABSENT in the Appeal Medical Board (AMB) automatically stands cancelled.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 11:03:36 am
Next Story

Shweta Bachchan says her ‘own children’ make fun of her menopause: ‘It’s not fair; for you, it’s a joke…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement