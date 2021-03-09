IAF AFCAT 2021 result released, here’s how to check

AFCAT result 2021 is available to download at afcat.cdac.in. Representational image/ file

AFCAT result 2021: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on March 9 declared the result for the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) 2021 on its official website, afcat.cdac.in. The exam was conducted on February 20, 21 and 22. Candidates can log-in to their individual accounts to check their scorecard.

AFCAT result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AFCAT 01/2021’ under the ‘candidate login’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the physical and medical test. Selected candidates will be then recruited at the group A gazetted officer in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.