IAF AFCAT 2 result 2021 released, here’s how to check

Updated: September 17, 2021 2:57:02 pm
AFCAT result 2021: The Indian Air Force (IAF) today declared the result for the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT 2) 2021 on its official website, afcat.cdac.in. The exam was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021. Candidates can log in to their individual accounts to check their scorecards.
A total of 334 vacancies on various posts have been notified under this recruitment drive. Finally selected candidates will have to serve a training period. The duration of training will be 74 weeks for the flying and technical branch and 52 weeks in the case of non-tech branches. However, this period may be subject to variations due to service exigencies.
AFCAT 2 result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AFCAT 02/2021’ under the ‘candidate login’ section
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear
Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the physical and medical test. Selected candidates will be then recruited at the group A gazetted officer in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.
