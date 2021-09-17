IAF AFCAT 2 result 2021 released, here’s how to check

AFCAT result 2021: The Indian Air Force (IAF) today declared the result for the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT 2) 2021 on its official website, afcat.cdac.in. The exam was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021. Candidates can log in to their individual accounts to check their scorecards.

A total of 334 vacancies on various posts have been notified under this recruitment drive. Finally selected candidates will have to serve a training period. The duration of training will be 74 weeks for the flying and technical branch and 52 weeks in the case of non-tech branches. However, this period may be subject to variations due to service exigencies.