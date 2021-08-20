IAF AFCAT 2 exam 2021 admit card released: How to download

AFCAT 2021: The Indian Air Force today released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2/2021 admit card. The recruitment drive is for the flying branch and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

A total of 334 vacancies on various posts have been notified under this recruitment drive. Finally selected candidates will have to serve a training period. The duration of training will be 74 weeks for flying and technical branch and 52 weeks in the case of non-tech branches. However, this period may be subject to variations due to service exigencies.

Read | Supreme Court allows women candidates to appear for UPSC NDA exam

AFCAT 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the candidate log-in tab

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download admit card

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a print out of the admit card along with them to the exam hall for verification purposes. Due to the pandemic, the exam will be held amid precautions. The admit card will carry details on entry, time, venue, and other instructions.

For any query related to the conduct of online examination, registration process, admit cards, candidates may contact AFCAT Cell on 020-25503105 or 020-25503106. E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.