IAF AFCAT 2 notification released for 334 flying, on ground posts

AFCAT 2021: The Indian Air Force has released a notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2/2021 to hire at the flying branch and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts. The application process will begin from June 1 and conclude on June 30. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

IAF has not notified the examination date yet. A total of 334 vacancies on various posts have been notified. It is advisable that candidates check the detailed eligibility criteria before applying for the positions.

AFCAT 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicant age should be at least 20 years and the upper age is capped at 24 years for flying branch. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2022. There are relaxations for candidates having commercial pilot license up to 26 years. For ground duty, the minimum age is 20 years and the upper age limit is capped at 26 years.

Marital status: Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of course, as per the rules.

Education: Applicants must have cleared class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks having physics and maths as mandatory subjects. Candidates also need to have a graduate-level of degree with 60 per cent marks. The educational qualification criteria differs for flying and on ground posts. Candidates should refer to the official notification to check their eligibility.

Apart from these IAF has also stated criteria for physical fitness and medical standards. For other details on eligibility criteria candidates can refer to the official website or notification released by Indian Air Force. For any query related to conduct of online examination, registration process, admit cards, candidates may contact AFCAT cell on 020-25503105 or 020-25503106. E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.