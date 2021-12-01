IAF AFCAT 1/2022 application form released: How to apply

The Indian Air Force (IAF) today released the application form for the Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 1/2022. Eligible candidates may apply online on the official website — afcat.cdac.in till December 30, 5 pm.

The AFCAT 1/2022 will be conducted on February 12, 13, and 14. The test is being conducted to recruit individuals at the flying branch and for ground duties, in technical and non-technical posts. According to a notification released by the IAF, the test seeks to fill 317 vacancies. The application fee for all groups is Rs 250.

AFCAT 1/2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IAF website- afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Candidate Login’ click on ‘AFCAT 01/2022 Cycle’

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Upload scanned signature and photograph

Step 6: Pay required fees

Step 7: Submit the form

AFACT 1/2022: Eligibility

Age limit: Applicants applying for the flying branch must be between 20-24 years of age as on January 1, 2023. There are relaxations for candidates with commercial pilot licenses and they may be up to 26 years of age. For ground duties, candidates must be between 20-26 years of age.

Educational qualifications: For ground duties (non-technical), candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent marks in Class 12 examinations, with Physics and Maths as compulsory subjects. Candidates are also required to have a 4-year graduation degree/ an integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from a recognised university, with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

For ground duties (technical) candidates must have a 4-year graduation degree and must have cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India with 60 per cent marks. For the flying branch, candidates must have a 3-year graduation degree in any field, with at least 60 per cent marks. They are also required to have cleared Class 12 examinations with 60 per cent marks, with Physics and Maths as compulsory subjects.