UP teachers recruitment: Registration for 69,000 posts extended due to UPTET revised result

UP teachers recruitment: Due to the declaration of the revised result of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, the registration date for recruitment of 69000 posts has been extended to December 22. The application process was scheduled to close on December 20 for the candidates who wish to apply for the post of assistant teachers with the UP government. The vacancies were announced on December 6 by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on its official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

This is the second phase of recruitment by the UP government which earlier this year had conducted a recruitment drive for 68500 teachers in the state government school. UPBEB will conduct the exam for the same on January 6, 2019.

Candidates can apply at any of the two official website – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The board has said that no candidate will be allowed to fill multiple application forms.

In case the exam authority finds multiple applications submitted by one candidate, the application whose fee was submitted latest would be considered and rest all would be cancelled, according to the official release.