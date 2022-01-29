HTET 2021 result declared: Check how to download score card

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has finally released the results for the HTET examination on January 28, 2022. All candidates who appeared can check their result from the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

The HTET results were declared for a total of 1,83,000 candidates, creating heavy traffic on the official website which resulted into the website crashing. Therefore, candidates should expect a lot of delay in accessing the HTET results.

HTET Result 2021-2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official BSEH website, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “HTET Result 2021-22” on the homepage.

Step 3: A separate authentication page will open up. Enter your login credentials including application number and password and submit.

Step 4: The result will automatically pop up on the screen.

Step 5. All candidates must download the HTET Result and save it for future reference.

Based on this year’s data, out of the 1,83,000 candidates who appeared, around 13.7 per cent (2147 male candidates and 3,293 female candidates) of Level-1 (PRT) candidates, 4.3 per cent (1327 male candidates and 2004 female candidates) of Level-2 (TGT), and 14.52 per cent (3633 male candidates and 6636 female candidates) of Level-3 (PGT) candidates have successfully cleared the test.

The HPTET is a competitive test conducted for candidates who are interested in teaching younger and higher classes in Haryana government schools. It has three levels, Level 1 exam for Primary Teachers (PRTs) for classes 1 to 5, level 2 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) for classes 6 to 8, level 3 exam for Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs). The board had released the HTET answer keys before the declaration of the results. Furthermore, all candidates had to undergo biometric verification during the examination process to ensure fairness.