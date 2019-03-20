Toggle Menu
Haryana HTET result 2019 declared: How to download

HTET result 2019: Board School of Education, Haryana declared at bseh.org.in. In the level 1 (PRT) exam, 5.71 per cent, in level 2 (TGT) 4.78 per cent and in level 3 (PGT) exam 2.55 per cent candidates cleared the exam, according to the official data.

HTET result 2019 declared at bseh.org.in (Representational Image)

HTET result 2019: The Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) has declared the result for the teacher eligibility test (TET) conducted on January 5,6, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at the official website, bseh.org.in. Alternatively, the result is also available at indiaresult.com.

HTET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on results in the main tab
Step 3: Click on the link ‘HTET result’
Step 4: Log-in using enrolment number, click ‘find result’
Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can download result for future reference.

A total of 1,24,005 candidates participated in level 1 and 91,566 candidates appeared for level 2 examination, according to the official data. The result of 2,447 candidates, including all three levels, has been delayed for verification purposes.

