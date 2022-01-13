HTET 2021 result to be out soon: Here’s how to check scorecard and next steps to follow

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will soon release the results for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination on December 18 and 19, 2021 will be able to check the results from the official website bseh.org.in. As per the direction of the Haryana Chief Minister, the examination was held amidst tight security.

The HTET Result 2021 is expected to be available on haryanatet.in andbseh.org.in. To download the results, here are the steps that one can follow.

Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down the page and go to the ‘HTET RESULT 2021’ section

Step 3: After that, click on the ‘Result’ button

Step 4: Candidates have to enter registration number, password and then enter the captcha code

Step 5: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step 6: Select the three vertical bars

Step 7: After that, click on the ‘Result’ button

Step 8: Check and save the result for future use.

Earlier, the board had released the HTET Answer Key 2021 on the official website bseh.org.in. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections against it, for which the last date was December 24, 2021. It is unlikely that a merit list will be released of all the candidates who will qualify for the exam. This is because the HTET 2021 result has been provided individually and candidates have to check the same from the login portal.

Nonetheless, there are category-wise qualifying marks, and the candidates who have met the criteria are considered qualified for the exam. For SC and PH candidates of Haryana, the qualifying marks are 55 per cent. Moreover, for all candidates except SC and PH of Haryana, the qualifying marks are 60 per cent. Lastly, candidates outside Haryana including SC and PH will have 60 per cent as qualifying marks. These cut-off marks have been mentioned in the official information bulletin.

Candidates who have qualified for the exam are going to get an e-certificate. This certificate will give them the opportunity to work as teachers in government and private schools. However, the HTET 2021 certificate will have a validity of only 07 years. BSEH has been conducting the Haryana TET examination every year. This examination is conducted for recruiting to the post of primary teachers, trained graduate teachers, and postgraduate teachers as per the vacancies released by the Haryana government.