HTET 2021: Check expected result date; IRIS biometric list explained

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is yet to release the results for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021. As per previous year trends, the results were expected to be out on January 3, 2021. However, the results have not been announced yet.

If the exam schedules of previous years are analysed, there have been different patterns over which the results were declared. In 2019, the exam took place on November 16 and 17, 2019 while the results were announced on January 09, 2020. Based on this trend, it can be said that the HTET result 2021 can be expected by February 9, 2022.

However, it must be noted that the result will only be declared after due comparison of the IRIS database or biometric profile verification as decided by BSEH. These candidates will have to appear for verification and produce the required documents at the designated centre. In addition to that, these candidates will be given only three chances and subsequently, their results will be cancelled. The list of candidates can be checked from bseh.org.in. Here are the steps to access the list.

Step 1- Go to bseh.org.in first and then head straight to the ‘News’ section

Step 2- Find the link that reads ‘Iris Biometric Verification Candidates List for HTET-2021, Level 1’

Step 3- In the same way, the link will be updated for levels 2 and 3

Step 4- Candidates will also find the list for all the verification centres under the ‘News’ section.

Step 5- Click on the required link and go through it carefully.

The biometric list will contain the roll numbers of the candidates, and personal details such as name, home district, level of HTET exam, cadre and centre. As per sources, the lists will be available on the official website by January 12, 2022. Experts are of the opinion that candidates whose names will appear in the biometric list will be considered qualified for the examination.

Candidates who will be qualifying for HTET 2021 will be issued a certificate by BESH. Other than that, separate certificates will be awarded to those candidates who qualify for the exam at more than one level. The statement of marks of all those candidates who have appeared for HTET 2021 will be made available on the official website of the Board.