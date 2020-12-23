HTET admit card 2020 to release today: How to download

HTET admit card 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will release the hall ticket for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) today at its official websites — bseh.org.in and haryanatet.in. As many as 2,61,299 lakh candidates will appear for the exam, last year nearly 2.83 lakh had registered.
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be conducted on January 2 and 3. The candidates need to reach two hours 10 minutes before the exam begins. This is for security and safety checks.
HTET admit card 2020: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, htetonline.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Download admit card from the dashboard, take a print out
No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card and proper verification and identification.
Those who clear paper I of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12.
