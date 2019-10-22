HTET 2019 registration date extended, check schedule

HTET 2019: The registration process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has been extended till October 23, 2019, which was scheduled to be closed on October 21, 2019. The interested candidates can apply through the website — htetonline.com. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17.

The online application process for the recruitment examination has begun from October 7, 2019.

The HTET admit card will be available from the first week of November. Those who wish to do correction on their application form can do so from October 19 till 23.

A candidate who wish to apply in any government school recognised by the Department of School Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, Haryana has to qualify HTET.

HTET 2019 application form: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above and click on the ‘apply here’ link. The application process is completely online.

Step 2: Fill the registration form with your personal and academic details

Step 3: Upload the latest photograph, thumb impression and signature of the applicant. The scanned images of latest coloured photograph, thumb impression and signature (in JPG format only) will be uploaded at the time of filling the application form.

Step 4: Save and pay the fees

Step 5: Keep the registration or application number with you. This will be needed to login to get admit cards

The qualifying marks for general category candidates and those living outside the state is 60 per cent which is 90 marks while for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. There shall be no negative marking.

