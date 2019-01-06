HTET 2018: Over 2.73 lakh candidates take exam, answer keys likely on January 11

HTET 2018: Over 2.73 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility recruitment examination (HTET 2019) that concluded on Sunday, January 6, 2019. “There was no complain reported from any centre, the examination was conducted peacefully,” said board president Jagbir Singh.

The answer keys of the HTET examination will be released next week, likely on Friday, January 11, 2019. “The board is likely to release the answer keys on Friday, and the results will be declared on February,” an official told indianexpress.com.

HTET 2018: How to download answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website, htetonline.com

Step 2: Click on ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

HTET 2018: Minimum qualifying marks

The qualifying marks for general category candidates and those living outside the state is 60 per cent which is 90 marks while for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. There is no negative marking.

The state government conducts the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) every year to test the eligibility of candidates who wish to work as PRT, TGT and PGT in various government colleges.

