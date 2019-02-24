HSSPP recruitment 2019: Apply for 575 assistant manager posts

HSSPP recruitment 2019: Haryana School Shiksha Piyojna Parisha (HSSP) has invited applications for filling 575 positions of assistant manager (MIS) through a recently released notice. The application process for the same will begin on February 27 (Wednesday), 2019 on the official websites, hsspp.in, schooleducationharyana.gov.in, recruitment-portal.in.

The last day to apply is March 20, 2019. till 5 pm; post which application link will be disabled. Selected candidates will be recruited on contractual basis. Applicants will have to bring a copy of application form along with other original documents at time of document verification, according to an official release.

HSSPP recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 575

Unreserved – 52

unreserved (ESM) – 23

Unreserved (ESP) – 3

BCA – 136

BCA (ESM) – 3

BCA (ESP) – 2

BCB – 114

SC – 245

SC (ESM) – 5

SC (ESP) – 2

PH – 28

Selected candidates will be recruited for one year on contract basis which can extend based on their performance. For recruitment, promotion, selection, the fianl decision will remain with the HSSPP, according to official notification. The recruitment details will be released on the official websites soon.

