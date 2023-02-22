HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 7471 Group C posts; how to register

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will begin the recruitment process for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Group C posts from February 23. Candidates willing to apply can register at the official website of HSSC — hssc.gov.in.

HSSC will begin the registration process for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 on February 23. This recruitment drive will fill up 7471 vacancies across 18 posts. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 15 and the last day for depositing fees is March 20.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have a Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) certificate of respective subject for the post applied. The age limit should be between 18 to 42 years and the pay scale is Rs 9,800 to 34,800 with a pay grade of Rs 4,600.

Selection Process

— The selection process comprises of written exam (95 per cent) and socio-economic criteria and experience (5 per cent).

— All questions are compulsory.

— Question paper shall be Bilingual (English & Hindi).

— An offline (OMR based) written examination will be held for recruitment to the TGT posts.

— There will be no negative marking.

Each question will be for 0.95 marks and will have five options. If any candidate fails to fill in any of the five options, 0.95 marks will be deducted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC — hssc.gov.in