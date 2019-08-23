HSSC stenographer result 2019 declared: How to download

HSSC stenographer result 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) declared the final result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of senior scale stenographer. Candidates can check their result at the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The finally selected candidates had to clear the written exam, documents verification and interview round. A total of 55 vacancies were advertised through this post.

HSSC stenographer result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘final result’ under the results section

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your roll number

The result of EBPG category (08 Post) has been withheld. The EBPG candidates except those who have availed the age benefit have been considered for the general vacancies.

