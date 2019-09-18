HSSC releases various exam schedule, check now

HSSC recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced the tentative examination schedule for the recruitment examinations to be conducted from November to March 2020. The recruitment examinations will be conducted for the posts of Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male), Constable Male (GD), other posts.

Advertising

The HSSC exams for Constable female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male) will be held in November, while Patwari examination will be conducted in January 2020.

The candidates will get the entire schedule in the website- hssc.gov.in.

HSSC recruitment 2019: Tentative exam schedule

Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male): November 17, 2019

Constable Male (GD): November 24, 2019

Advertising

Draftsman(Civil), Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing), Assistant Draughtsman: December 23 to 29, 2019

Gram Sachiv: January 12, 2020

Patwari Canal Patwari: January 19, 2020

Supervisor Female (Matriculate), Supervisor Female (Graduate): February 9, 2020

Sub Inspector General (Cooperative Societies): February 16, 2020.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.