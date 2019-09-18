HSSC releases various exam schedule, check now

HSSC recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced the tentative examination schedule for the recruitment examinations to be conducted from November to March 2020. The recruitment examinations will be conducted for the posts of Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male), Constable Male (GD), other posts.
The HSSC exams for Constable female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male) will be held in November, while Patwari examination will be conducted in January 2020.
The candidates will get the entire schedule in the website- hssc.gov.in.
HSSC recruitment 2019: Tentative exam schedule
Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male): November 17, 2019
Constable Male (GD): November 24, 2019
Draftsman(Civil), Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing), Assistant Draughtsman: December 23 to 29, 2019
Gram Sachiv: January 12, 2020
Patwari Canal Patwari: January 19, 2020
Supervisor Female (Matriculate), Supervisor Female (Graduate): February 9, 2020
Sub Inspector General (Cooperative Societies): February 16, 2020.