Haryana HSSC recruitment 2020: Application submission deadline extended, check details

HSSC recruitment 2020: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the application submission deadline for various vacant posts. The application process has been extended till May 15, while the last date for deposit of application fee is May 19, 2020.

There is a total of 1,137 vacant posts. Interested candidates can apply through the website- hssc.gov.in. The candidates can fill the online application form by providing details of educational qualification, age limit. Once the application process completes, the registration number and password will be generated which can be used later.

Haryana HSSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1,137

Post wise vacancy details:

Naib Tehsildar: 6

Election Kanungo: 21

Work Supervisor: 117

Auto Diesel Mechanic: 39

Carpenter: 33

Plumber: 4

Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator: 9

Fitter Heavy Machine: 39

Supervisor: 12

Blacksmith: 6

Workshop Machinery Operator: 14

Charge man Heavy Plant: 14

Inspector: 32

Section Officer: 5

Sub Station General Attendant: 2

Electrician: 4

Junior Mechanic: 10

Accounts Clerk: 11

Store Keeper: 3

Store Clerk: 6

Assistant Seed Production Officer: 31

Account Assistant: 2

Senior Mechanic: 2

Marketing Assistant: 4

TGT Punjabi: 176

Turner Instructor: 93

Surveyor: 1

Painter: 27

Mason: 23

Mechanic: 7

Lift Operator: 2

Charge man: 2

Charge man (Electrical): 10

Electrician: 115

Machine Tool Operator: 7

Auto Electrician: 11

Charge man Miscellaneous: 11

Storekeeper: 15

Fitter Instructor: 144.

HSSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to hold minimum matriculation (class 10) pass certificate to apply for the posts. For details on post wise eligibility criteria, please check the official notification.

Age limit: The age limit varies post-wise. The candidates from the reserved category will get age relaxation, as per the official notification. Interested candidates can apply till May 15 through the website- hssc.gov.in.

