HSSC teacher recruitment 2019: Salary around lakh, apply for TGT posts

HSSC recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has advertised for the posts of Trainee Graduate Teacher (TGT Sanskrit). The online application process will begin from February 22 at the official website, hssc.gov.in.

There are 615 vacancies for the posts of TGT Sanskrit (Rest of Haryana), and 163 vacancies for the posts of TGT Sanskrit (Mewat Cadre). The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs (44,900 to 1,42,400).

The online application process will be closed on March 25, 2019. The candidates can submit their fees till March 28, 2019.

HSSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Post wise vacancies

TGT Sanskrit (Rest of Haryana): 615

TGT Sanskrit (Mewat Cadre): 163

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates will have to get 50 per cent marks in Bachelor’s degree in Sanskrit as an elective subject and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

or

B.A with at least 50 per cent marks as well as in Sanskrit as an elective subject and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)

or

B.A with at least 45 per cent marks as well as 50 per cent marks in Sanskrit as an elective subject and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard

or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and 4 year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI. Ed.)

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 42 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates for the post will get a remuneration between Rs (44,900 to 1,42,400)

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

BA with at least 50 per cent marks in Sanskrit as an elective subject and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education;

or

BA with at least 50 per cent marks as well as in Sanskrit as an elective subject and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed);

or

BA with at least 45 per cent marks as well as 50 per cent marks in Sanskrit as an elective subject and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard

or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and 4 year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI. Ed.)

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 42 years of age.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a salary between Rs (44,900-1,42,400) per month.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, hssc.gov.in from February 22, 2019. The online application process will be closed on March 25, 2019.

HSSC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: February 22

Last date to apply online: March 25

Last date to deposit application fee: March 28, 2019.

