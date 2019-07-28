HSSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 3026 posts, registration process begins

HSSC recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Service Commission (HSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of instructor and other posts on July 20, 2019. A total of 3026 instructor and other posts are announced to filled with this recruitment process. Candidates who are interested in the posts can visit the official website of HSSC- hssc.gov.in to apply online.

Vacancy details:

Instructor- 3026 posts

Librarian- 45

Lab Attendant- 4

Storekeeper- 112

Advertising

READ | List of entrance exams for jobs after graduation, how to prepare

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Instructor- Candidates should have cleared a Bachelor degree in Engineering/ Technology or Diploma in Engineering or ITI.

Librarian- Candidates should have a Bachelor degree in Library Science from a recognised university.

Advertising

Lab Attendant- Candidates should have one year and six month certification course and diploma in relevant trade.

Storekeeper- Candidates should have a Bachelor degree in Business Administration or Commerce or Bachelor degree in Arts with Math/ Economics, cleared with minimum 55 percent marks.

Age Limit:

— Candidates above 17 years and below 42 years of age can apply for the posts.

— Upper age relaxation limit will be up to 5 years in the case of Scheduled Caste, and Backward Class as per the rules of Haryana Govt.

Important Dates:

Date of notification- July 20

Opening date of online application- August 5

Closing date of online application- August 20

Closing date of deposit of application fee- August 24, 2019

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.