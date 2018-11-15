HSSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 7110 Constable and Inspector posts, salary upto Rs 1,12,400

HSSC recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is looking for eligible and interested candidates to apply for the positions of through direct recruitment. The registration process for the same will begin from April 28 and will continue till May 28. Those interested in applying are required to do so at the official website — hssc.gov.in. The selection will be made on the basis of a knowledge test, Physical Screening Test (PST), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and scrutiny of documents.

For constables — both female and male — over 6000 posts have been released, in the sub-inspector category, 463 vacancies have been out. Soon, the Haryana government will release official notification to hire 38,000 candidates for group ‘D’ posts. “Recruitment of 38,000 posts of group ‘D’ will be conducted soon to provide job opportunities to the youth of the state, especially those belonging to poor families,” Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said recently.

HSSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 7110

1) Male Constable (General duty): 5000

2) Female Constables (General Duty): 1147

3) Male Constable (General duty) India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State: 500

4) Sub-Inspector (Male): 400

5) Sub-Inspector (Female): 63

HSSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

For posts 1,2,3: The aspirants should have passed class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised education board/institution. They should have studied Hindi/Sanskrit upto matric standard or higher education.

For posts 4,5: The aspirants should have completed graduation from any recognised university or its equivalent. They should have studied Hindi/Sanskrit upto matric standard or higher education.

Age limit:

For posts 1,2,3: The age of the candidates should be maximum 25 years and minimum 18 years.

For posts 4, 5: The age of the candidates should be maximum 27 years and minimum 21 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

For posts 1,2,3: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

For posts 4, 5: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Selection procedure

The selection will be based on the basis of:

Knowledge Test (8o per cent weightage)

It will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions and will be of total 80 marks. There will be 100 objective type questions of 0.80 marks each. The duration of the test will be 90 minutes. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Questions will be asked on general studies, general science, current affairs, general reasoning, mental aptitude, numerical ability, agriculture, animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades.

Physical Screening Test (PST)

This will be conducted to test physical fitness and endurance.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Those who qualify the physical Screening test will then undergo this test as per standards prescribed in appendix-B of Haryana police (non-gazetted and other ranks) service Rules,2017.