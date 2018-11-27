HSSC Police Constable Admit Card released: check here

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2018: The admit cards for the post of a police constable in the male, female, and ex-servicemen category have been released on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission – hssc.gov.in.
HSSC will conduct the exams on December 2, 2018 (Sunday), December 23, 2018 (Sunday) and December 30, 2018 (Sunday). The exams will be held in two sessions – morning and evening. The morning session will start at 10.30 am and will end at 12 pm. Similarly, the evening session will begin at 3 pm and will conclude at 4:30 pm.
HSSC admit card 2018: Steps to download
Step 1: Go to the official website hssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘click here for police recruitment’ link
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Click on the red logIn button
Step 5: In the new window fill-in the registration number and other details
Step 6: Admit card will appear
Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
HSSC admit card 2018: Selection procedure
The selection will be made on the basis of interview-cum-personality test.