HSSC Police Constable Admit Card released: check here

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2018: The admit cards for the post of a police constable in the male, female, and ex-servicemen category have been released on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission – hssc.gov.in.

HSSC will conduct the exams on December 2, 2018 (Sunday), December 23, 2018 (Sunday) and December 30, 2018 (Sunday). The exams will be held in two sessions – morning and evening. The morning session will start at 10.30 am and will end at 12 pm. Similarly, the evening session will begin at 3 pm and will conclude at 4:30 pm.

HSSC admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘click here for police recruitment’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the red logIn button

Step 5: In the new window fill-in the registration number and other details

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

HSSC admit card 2018: Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of interview-cum-personality test.

