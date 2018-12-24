HSSC Police female constable admit card 2018 today, here is how to download

HSSC police female constable admit card 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will be releasing the admit card today for the recruitment exam held for several posts including Indian reserve battalion, female constable on the official website – hssc.gov.in.

The exam for the Haryana female police constable will be held on December 30, 2018. The exam will be conducted in two sessions – morning and evening. The morning session will be held in 10:30 am to noon and 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The exams for several posts started since December 2, 2018 and the female constable recruitment exam will be the last in the league.

HSSC Police female constable admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘police recruitment exam’ tab

Step 3: A new page will open, click ‘admit card female police constable’

Step 4: Fill in the details and download the admit card

The exam will be held in exam centres in various districts across the state. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card. The link will start working once the admit card is out.

