Haryana HSSC PGT recruitment 2019: Apply for 3,827 posts, salary up to Rs 1.51 lakh

HSSC PGT recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited eligible candidates to apply 3827 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), instructor, librarian and others. The candidates can visit the official website (hssc.gov.in) to check advertisement. The application process will begin from September 2 and will close on September 18. The HSSC written test will be held in October or November.

Advertising

Video | HRD to introduce new BEd curriculum, teacher training programmes

Eligibility

Age limit: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to apply for the post but not more than 42 years old, according to official notification. There is age relaxation for the reserved category

Education: The common qualification for all categories is Hindi/ Sanskrit as one of the subjects in class 10 or higher. — They should have qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/ School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of the concerned subject.

— They should have a good academic record. They should have scored at least 50 per cent marks after taking an average of any three exams from class 10/ 12/ graduation/ PG.

— They should, however, have secured 50 per cent marks in post-graduation except PGT computer science and in case of PGT CS, they should have earned 55 per cent marks in post-graduation/ graduation.

HSSC PGT recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Biology-127 Posts

Chemistry-131 Posts

Commerce-304 Posts

English-530 Posts

Fine Art- 35 Posts

Hindi-194 Posts

History-329 Posts

Math-522 Posts

Music-35 Posts

Physical Education-241 Posts

Urdu-6 Posts

Computer Science-1373 Posts

Advertising

Haryana PGT recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration at the pay scale of Rs 47,600-Rs 1,51,100.

Selection process: There will be a written exam that will comprise of a total of 90 marks. Ten marks will be socio-economic criteria and experience.

The 90 marks of the written exam shall be divided into two parts:

a) 75 per cent weightage of general awareness, reasoning, maths, science computer, English, Hindi and concerned subject

b) 25 per cent weightage for history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment,culture of Haryana

The 10 marks for social-eco criteria will be made on the basis of the following factors:

— The applicant or someone from his family has been a regular employee in any department of Haryana govt or andy state govt/ Centre government. For more information, the candidate needs to check the official website.