HSSC JE result 2019 declared: How to download

HSSC JE result 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted to hire at the post of the junior engineer (JE). Those who appeared for the exam on September 1 can check their result at hssc.gov.in.

Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for document verification in commission’s office Bays No 67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula from 9 am. The document verification for the electrical engineer will be held on October 20 and 23. For civil engineering, the JE will be held from October 14 to 16 and October 18. The document verification for the post of mechanical engineering and horticulture engineering will be held on October 19.

HSSC JE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website, hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘more’

Step 3: A list will be displayed

Step 4: Click on the PDF, check roll number

HSSC JE recruitment 2019: Documents needed

— Academic qualification

— Reservation certificate

— Work experience certificate

— Passport-sized photo

— Documents needed to claim socio-economic marks

— Residential certificates

— Government approaved photo identity card

Out of the total vacancies of 1,627, a total of 1,313 posts of Junior Engineers will be filled to the Civil Engineer cadre and rest for other posts. The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400.

