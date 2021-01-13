HSSC Haryana Police Constable recruitment 2020: Apply for 7298 posts for 12th pass, salary up to Rs 69,000

HSSC Haryana Police Constable recruitment 2020: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) invites applications for the post of police constable at its official website, hssc.gov.in. The application process is on and will close on February 10. A total of 7,298 posts will be filled through this recruitment exam.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to pass a knowledge test followed by a physical endurance test. Knowledge test or written exam will have 80 per cent weightage in the selection process. Candidates will have to pass an exam with 100 objective type questions of 0.80 marks each. Candidates will get 90 minutes duration to complete the exam. While each correct answer will gate 0.8 marks, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The exam is likely to be held from March 27 to 28. It can be either online or on pen and paper. Selected candidates will be called for the physical test. All candidates who have qualified physical measurement test will be called for scrutiny of documents. This section would have 10 per cent weightage while the rest 10 per cent weightage will be given to miscellaneous aspects of the applicant.

HSSC Haryana Police Constable recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Candidate must have passed class 12 or its equivalent from a recognized education board or Institution for all the categories. Applicants should also have matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 25 years. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the upper age limit will be relaxed, as per government norms.

HSSC Haryana Police Constable recruitment 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.