Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Haryana CET 2022 result for group C posts declared; how to check

Haryana CET results 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their individual results by logging in to the official website of HSSC — hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in or hssc.gov.in.

HSSC released Haryana CET result 2022 for group C posts
Haryana CET 2022 result for group C posts declared; how to check
HSSC Haryana CET Result 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) announced Haryana CET results 2022 for group C posts. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their individual results by logging in to the official website of HSSC — hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in.

The exam was conducted by NTA for Group C post-recruitment. This year more than 7.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (HCET) and will get their results in pdf format. NTA will provide scorecards and certificates to all qualified candidates in pdf format.

Haryana CET result 2022: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC — hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in with your Registration Number and Date of Birth and enter captcha as displayed and submit.

Step 3: Download the scorecard and take a printout.

The exam was held on November 5 and 6 at test centres across the state. The provisional answer key and OMR sheets were published on December 8. In the result notification, HSSC said Haryana CET cut-off marks are 47.50 and above out of 95 for the general category and 38 marks and above for reserved categories.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:43 IST
