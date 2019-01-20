HSSC Group D result declared, check direct link

Toggle Menu
HSSC Group D Result 2018-2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the results of the Group D recruitment examinations. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can download the answer keys through the official website, hssc.gov.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on November 17, 18.

HSSC Group D results 2018-19: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download results’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

HSSC Group D 2018 exam is held for recruitment in posts like peon, beldar, animal attendant, helper, mali, etc. As many as 18,218 vacancies would be filled through this recruitment exam.

HSSC will select candidates on the basis of merit list in the written exam, experience and socio-economic criteria.

About HSSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

